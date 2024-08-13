x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Squad Girls Party Gang
Squad Girls Party Gang
SriSimha Pre Wedding Photos
SriSimha Pre Wedding Photos
Ahsaas Channa’s Latest Photos
Ahsaas Channa’s Latest Photos
Barkha Singh in Torn Style
Barkha Singh in Torn Style
Fasting Benefits
Fasting Benefits
Mrunal Thakur in Vacay Mood
Mrunal Thakur in Vacay Mood
Allu Arjun at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event
Allu Arjun at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event
Rashmika Mandanna at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event
Rashmika Mandanna at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event
Palak Tiwari’s Maldives Photo Dump
Palak Tiwari’s Maldives Photo Dump
Urvashi Rautela’s New Styling
Urvashi Rautela’s New Styling
Meenakshi Chaudhary at Mechanic Rocky Pre release event
Meenakshi Chaudhary at Mechanic Rocky Pre release event
How To Deal With Negative Emotions
How To Deal With Negative Emotions
Madhuri Dixit’s Photo Dump
Madhuri Dixit’s Photo Dump
Malaika Arora Sizzles In Black Dress
Malaika Arora Sizzles In Black Dress
Shanvi Srivastava Beach Vibe
Shanvi Srivastava Beach Vibe
Aditi Rao Hydari for John Jacobs Promotions
Aditi Rao Hydari for John Jacobs Promotions
Khushi Kapoor Chilling Out With Friends
Khushi Kapoor Chilling Out With Friends
Sunny Leone Stunning Look
Sunny Leone Stunning Look
Kavya Thapar Stunning In Red Saree
Kavya Thapar Stunning In Red Saree
Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna Hot Clicks
Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna Hot Clicks
View all stories
Home > Politics

TDP Quits MLC Race

Published on August 13, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
Vivek Venkatswamy dares Revanth Sarkar
image
Mythri’s Innovative plan for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
AP High Court Denies Protection to Ram Gopal Varma
image
Diljit Dosanjh criticizes Telangana government
image
Kantara Chapter 1 Coming For Auspicious Occasion

TDP Quits MLC Race

The TDP has decided to withdraw from the Vizag MLC election. Over five leaders from TDP were in the race for the seat from the Vizag constituency. Ch Vamsi Krishna Yadav resigned from the seat before the election, leaving it vacant. The elections for the vacated MLC seat were scheduled for August 30th, with August 12th being the last date for nominations.

Botsa Satyanarayana, the YSRCP candidate, filed his nomination on Monday. As TDP has an alliance with BJP and Janasena, the withdrawal decision was tough for CBN. More than 90 percent of votes belong to YSRCP, and many voters were reportedly ready to change parties. However, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu was not inclined to bring YSRCP candidates into the party just for the election, as it might spoil the harmony within the NDA.

TDP believes that YSRCP won all the MPTCs and ZPTCs in the district through intimidation and doesn’t want to welcome such candidates into their party. Whatever the reason, it’s now a solo win for Botsa Satyanarayana as MLC.

-Sanyogita

Next Sharwanand picks up Interesting Concept Previous Rana Daggubati and Anirudh: An Unexpected Collaboration
else

TRENDING

image
Mythri’s Innovative plan for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Diljit Dosanjh criticizes Telangana government
image
Kantara Chapter 1 Coming For Auspicious Occasion

Latest

image
Vivek Venkatswamy dares Revanth Sarkar
image
Mythri’s Innovative plan for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
AP High Court Denies Protection to Ram Gopal Varma
image
Diljit Dosanjh criticizes Telangana government
image
Kantara Chapter 1 Coming For Auspicious Occasion

Most Read

image
Vivek Venkatswamy dares Revanth Sarkar
image
Delhi : The Gas Chamber
image
AP Farmers Can Now Sell Grain Through WhatsApp

Related Articles

Squad Girls Party Gang SriSimha Pre Wedding Photos Ahsaas Channa’s Latest Photos Barkha Singh in Torn Style Fasting Benefits Mrunal Thakur in Vacay Mood Allu Arjun at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event Rashmika Mandanna at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event Palak Tiwari’s Maldives Photo Dump Urvashi Rautela’s New Styling Meenakshi Chaudhary at Mechanic Rocky Pre release event How To Deal With Negative Emotions Madhuri Dixit’s Photo Dump Malaika Arora Sizzles In Black Dress Shanvi Srivastava Beach Vibe Aditi Rao Hydari for John Jacobs Promotions Khushi Kapoor Chilling Out With Friends Sunny Leone Stunning Look Kavya Thapar Stunning In Red Saree Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna Hot Clicks