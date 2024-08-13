TDP Quits MLC Race

The TDP has decided to withdraw from the Vizag MLC election. Over five leaders from TDP were in the race for the seat from the Vizag constituency. Ch Vamsi Krishna Yadav resigned from the seat before the election, leaving it vacant. The elections for the vacated MLC seat were scheduled for August 30th, with August 12th being the last date for nominations.

Botsa Satyanarayana, the YSRCP candidate, filed his nomination on Monday. As TDP has an alliance with BJP and Janasena, the withdrawal decision was tough for CBN. More than 90 percent of votes belong to YSRCP, and many voters were reportedly ready to change parties. However, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu was not inclined to bring YSRCP candidates into the party just for the election, as it might spoil the harmony within the NDA.

TDP believes that YSRCP won all the MPTCs and ZPTCs in the district through intimidation and doesn’t want to welcome such candidates into their party. Whatever the reason, it’s now a solo win for Botsa Satyanarayana as MLC.

-Sanyogita