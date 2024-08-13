Sharwanand picks up Interesting Concept

It has been years since Sharwanand delivered a rock solid hit. His films failed to live up to the expectations and the actor has lined up three new films. He gave his nod for Samajavaragamana fame Ram Abbaraju and the film is said to be a family entertainer. Two major schedules of the film are completed recently. It is heard that the film revolves around the concept of Divorce. It is not a new concept but the director has mixed the concept with loads of entertainment and an interesting court drama. With some clean fun and humour, the film is expected to cater to the family audience big time.

This untitled film also has a strong emotional drama. Samyuktha Menon and Sakshi Vaidya are the leading ladies in this film which is yet to be titled. AK Entertainments are the producers and the film is expected to release next year. Sharwanand is also shooting for Race Raja, a sports drama directed by Abhilash Reddy. Sharwanand plays the role of a bike racer in the film. Sharwanand also gave his nod recently for a mass entertainer to be directed by Sampath Nandi.