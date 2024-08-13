x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Squad Girls Party Gang
Squad Girls Party Gang
SriSimha Pre Wedding Photos
SriSimha Pre Wedding Photos
Ahsaas Channa’s Latest Photos
Ahsaas Channa’s Latest Photos
Barkha Singh in Torn Style
Barkha Singh in Torn Style
Fasting Benefits
Fasting Benefits
Mrunal Thakur in Vacay Mood
Mrunal Thakur in Vacay Mood
Allu Arjun at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event
Allu Arjun at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event
Rashmika Mandanna at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event
Rashmika Mandanna at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event
Palak Tiwari’s Maldives Photo Dump
Palak Tiwari’s Maldives Photo Dump
Urvashi Rautela’s New Styling
Urvashi Rautela’s New Styling
Meenakshi Chaudhary at Mechanic Rocky Pre release event
Meenakshi Chaudhary at Mechanic Rocky Pre release event
How To Deal With Negative Emotions
How To Deal With Negative Emotions
Madhuri Dixit’s Photo Dump
Madhuri Dixit’s Photo Dump
Malaika Arora Sizzles In Black Dress
Malaika Arora Sizzles In Black Dress
Shanvi Srivastava Beach Vibe
Shanvi Srivastava Beach Vibe
Aditi Rao Hydari for John Jacobs Promotions
Aditi Rao Hydari for John Jacobs Promotions
Khushi Kapoor Chilling Out With Friends
Khushi Kapoor Chilling Out With Friends
Sunny Leone Stunning Look
Sunny Leone Stunning Look
Kavya Thapar Stunning In Red Saree
Kavya Thapar Stunning In Red Saree
Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna Hot Clicks
Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna Hot Clicks
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Sharwanand picks up Interesting Concept

Published on August 13, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Vivek Venkatswamy dares Revanth Sarkar
image
Mythri’s Innovative plan for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
AP High Court Denies Protection to Ram Gopal Varma
image
Diljit Dosanjh criticizes Telangana government
image
Kantara Chapter 1 Coming For Auspicious Occasion

Sharwanand picks up Interesting Concept

Sharwanand picks up Interesting Concept

It has been years since Sharwanand delivered a rock solid hit. His films failed to live up to the expectations and the actor has lined up three new films. He gave his nod for Samajavaragamana fame Ram Abbaraju and the film is said to be a family entertainer. Two major schedules of the film are completed recently. It is heard that the film revolves around the concept of Divorce. It is not a new concept but the director has mixed the concept with loads of entertainment and an interesting court drama. With some clean fun and humour, the film is expected to cater to the family audience big time.

Also Read : Agent girl for Sharwanand

This untitled film also has a strong emotional drama. Samyuktha Menon and Sakshi Vaidya are the leading ladies in this film which is yet to be titled. AK Entertainments are the producers and the film is expected to release next year. Sharwanand is also shooting for Race Raja, a sports drama directed by Abhilash Reddy. Sharwanand plays the role of a bike racer in the film. Sharwanand also gave his nod recently for a mass entertainer to be directed by Sampath Nandi.

Next Lady Manager turns a Nightmare for a young Hero Previous TDP Quits MLC Race
else

TRENDING

image
Mythri’s Innovative plan for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Diljit Dosanjh criticizes Telangana government
image
Kantara Chapter 1 Coming For Auspicious Occasion

Latest

image
Vivek Venkatswamy dares Revanth Sarkar
image
Mythri’s Innovative plan for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
AP High Court Denies Protection to Ram Gopal Varma
image
Diljit Dosanjh criticizes Telangana government
image
Kantara Chapter 1 Coming For Auspicious Occasion

Most Read

image
Vivek Venkatswamy dares Revanth Sarkar
image
Delhi : The Gas Chamber
image
AP Farmers Can Now Sell Grain Through WhatsApp

Related Articles

Squad Girls Party Gang SriSimha Pre Wedding Photos Ahsaas Channa’s Latest Photos Barkha Singh in Torn Style Fasting Benefits Mrunal Thakur in Vacay Mood Allu Arjun at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event Rashmika Mandanna at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event Palak Tiwari’s Maldives Photo Dump Urvashi Rautela’s New Styling Meenakshi Chaudhary at Mechanic Rocky Pre release event How To Deal With Negative Emotions Madhuri Dixit’s Photo Dump Malaika Arora Sizzles In Black Dress Shanvi Srivastava Beach Vibe Aditi Rao Hydari for John Jacobs Promotions Khushi Kapoor Chilling Out With Friends Sunny Leone Stunning Look Kavya Thapar Stunning In Red Saree Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna Hot Clicks