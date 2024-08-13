x
Lady Manager turns a Nightmare for a young Hero

Vivek Venkatswamy dares Revanth Sarkar
Mythri's Innovative plan for Pushpa 2: The Rule
AP High Court Denies Protection to Ram Gopal Varma
Diljit Dosanjh criticizes Telangana government
Kantara Chapter 1 Coming For Auspicious Occasion

Lady Manager turns a Nightmare for a young Hero

Managers are playing crucial roles for actors and technicians. Some of them are dominating the actors and they are playing a crucial role in the success of some of the actors. The role of a manager is to finalize the right script and send it to the actor. One such lady manager is assisting a young hero of Telugu cinema. She has been with him from the initial days of his career and she has turned into a nightmare for him. This lady manager has rejected a bunch of scripts. Several top production houses have sent scripts and the manager rejected all of them.

Also Read : Rana Daggubati and Anirudh: An Unexpected Collaboration

The hero has been idle for more than a year and he is yet to sign a new film. Any writer or director has to meet this manager before meeting the hero. She is also pushing her close friends and associates to the actor. The actor hasn’t liked any of the proposed scripts by the manager and he is currently workless. The actor made his debut with a blockbuster film and all his recent films have tanked badly at the box-office. The manager has been quoting big remuneration and some of the producers are not ready to work with the actor considering the high quote. He is well bonded with her and he is unable to leave her. It’s high time for the actor to wake up and sign new films before the audience will forget him.

Mythri's Innovative plan for Pushpa 2: The Rule
Diljit Dosanjh criticizes Telangana government
Kantara Chapter 1 Coming For Auspicious Occasion

Vivek Venkatswamy dares Revanth Sarkar
Mythri's Innovative plan for Pushpa 2: The Rule
AP High Court Denies Protection to Ram Gopal Varma
Diljit Dosanjh criticizes Telangana government
Kantara Chapter 1 Coming For Auspicious Occasion

Vivek Venkatswamy dares Revanth Sarkar
Delhi : The Gas Chamber
AP Farmers Can Now Sell Grain Through WhatsApp

