CM crippling AP with nonstop J-tax collections: Venkanna

Telugu Desam Party MLC Buddha Venkanna has accused YSRCP of collecting huge commissions from distilleries. The too much J-tax collections are ruining the state. He slammed the reopening of liquor shops by the YSR Congress Party government. CM Jaganmohan Reddy was crippling the state just as the rakshasas have ruined the yagnas in olden times. The whole country is suffering with Corona. Temples, shrines, schools and colleges have been closed for the last 45 days. At this time, it is surprising that the Red Zones also were opened with liquor shopes for collecting J-tax.

Mr Buddha Venkanna alleged that the CM, who came to power requesting for a single chance, is now opening up liquor stores and playing with the lives of the people. Even essential commodity shops under lockdown can be opened upto 9 am only. But it is surprising to keep liquor stores open all day.

He expressed surprise to see queues up to kilometers without the minimum physical distance in front of liquor shops. Talking about the price hike, he said cases were being booked against farmers if they are selling for more than the market price. But why has the government hiked 25 per cent on liquor prices? Is this not robbing people? No state has opened any liquor shops in the south. The adjoining Telangana chief minister declared that the liquor shops would not be opened. But by opening liquor shops in our state, the chief minister’s sense of integrity over the lives and property of the people is understandable. Workers and poor were not employed for a month and a half. But opening up liquor stores now by the government is to exploit the poor.

Venkanna said that until yesterday, MLAs, Ministers and MPs spread the corona by holding public meetings and gatherings. The chief minister is taking it to another level by opening liquor stores in the state.

“Due to the lockdown, the people were out of alcohol. People gave you a chance to enforce a complete alcohol ban, but you have taken it to play with people’s lives for J Tax. The chief minister had thrown the state into the deep crisis. Close liquor shops immediately. Save the lives of the people who voted for you” said Mr Venkanna.