CM Jagan CBI cases echo in LS and RS

The TDP MPs are desperate to get the Modi government to interfere with the AP Capital shifting issue. The Centre is giving indications of its inability to stop Jagan Circar from setting up 3 Capitals decision n Andhra Pradesh. Yet, the BJP gave an opportunity to TDP MPs to raise AP CM issue in the Parliament. This was despite the strong objections raised by YCP MP Vijayasai Reddy.

In the Rajya Sabha, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu gave chance to TDP MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar who demanded special courts to hear Jagan Reddy’s Rs 43,000 Cr CBI illegal assets cases. Kanakamedala raised Jagan’s name saying that AP CM is misusing his post to skip the court appearances. He demanded faster disposal of 11 CBI cases so as to prevent misuse of authority in his capacity as CM.

In the Lok Sabha, TDP MP Galla Jayadev told the House how the national media described Jagan Reddy as a Tughlaq for arbitrarily shifting Executive Capital from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam. The YCP MPs raised slogans against this but Jayadev went on listing out the atrocities of AP government and demanded immediate intervention of the Centre.