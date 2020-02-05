Vijay gets a sudden shock from Income Tax Officials

Ilayathalapathy Vijay is quite busy with the shoot of Master directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The shoot of the film is currently happening in Neyveli Lignite Corporation estate in Tamil Nadu. A group of Income Tax officials paid a surprise visit on to the sets and Vijay was grilled at the spot. The shoot of the film has been halted after the incident. There are talks that Vijay was questioned about the taxes and his remuneration for his last film Bigil.

AGS Entertainments, the producers of Bigil are raided this morning and the IT officials extended their raids and questioned Vijay. Times of India reported that Vijay was summoned right after the investigation. Vijay was unavailable to comment on the raids. With back to back hits in the recent years, Vijay emerged as one of the highest-paid actors of Tamil cinema. His next film Master is aimed for a summer release.