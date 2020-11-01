CM Jagan helping spread of one religion: Sunil Deodhar

BJP AP incharge Sunil Deodhar has launched a never before attack on AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy. This time, he made his comments at a personal level. Deodhar openly said that Jagan Reddy is working only for the spread of one particular religion. The properties of the Hindu temples and Devasthanams were falling into the hands of the ruling YCP leaders all across the State.

Sunil Deodhar went a step ahead and commented that the Hindu religion as a whole is facing a very serious crisis in Andhra Pradesh. There is a struggle for existence. The Chief Minister is helping the spread and development of one particular religion at the cost of Hinduism.

Deodhar made these remarks during his visit to Vizianagaram. It is well known that the political heat has risen there following the alleged attempts by the YCP leaders to encroach the endowment properties left by the Gajapathi Raju families. Already, the YCP leaders have got a firm hold on the Simhachalam Temple and also the MANSAS Trust.

The recent appointment of Vijay Sai Reddy on Simhachalam land disputes committee has further fuelled fears among the Hindu organisations. Amid these alarming issues, Deodhar made a tour to North Andhra and launched an aggressive attack on YCP.