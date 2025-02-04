x
CM Revanth Reddy Talks About Caste Census and SC Categorization

Published on February 4, 2025 by swathy

CM Revanth Reddy Talks About Caste Census and SC Categorization

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy stated that the state has made history by conducting a caste census for the first time in India. Speaking to the media in the Assembly, he mentioned that the survey was carried out systematically, gathering crucial information.

Revanth Reddy clarified that the state government is proceeding with the SC categorization process as per the Supreme Court’s judgment, the recommendations of the Cabinet sub-committee, and the findings of a one-member commission. He also criticized the main opposition party, saying they lack responsibility and sincerity. He added, “The opposition leader should at least attend the Assembly sessions.”

The Chief Minister pointed out that Backward Classes (BCs) make up 56% of the population in Telangana, while Scheduled Castes (SCs) account for 17.5%. Together, they represent 73.5% of the state’s population. He emphasized that the caste census and SC categorization framework designed by Telangana could set an example for the country. The document presented in the Assembly would serve as a reference for future policies. He assured that this initiative is not politically motivated but is being handled by a dedicated commission that will take appropriate decisions.

Revanth Reddy highlighted that out of the 88 general category seats in the Assembly, 30 seats have been allocated to BC candidates, ensuring 33% representation. He also mentioned rejecting the creamy layer concept imposed by the courts and confirmed that a commission was set up to address BC reservations as per court directives. He criticized those who do not attend Assembly sessions but still comment on its proceedings.

Taking a dig at the previous government, Revanth Reddy questioned the whereabouts of the Comprehensive Family Survey report. He remarked that no one knows who conducted the survey, how it was done, or where the report was stored. He dismissed claims that the caste census was conducted for electoral gains, asserting that the main goal is to ensure fair distribution of development benefits.

