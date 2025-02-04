x
Nithya Menen Stunning Look
Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look
Keerthy Suresh Akka Photoshoot
Nabha Natesh Looks Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Sai Pallavi at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet
Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet
Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet
NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025
Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025
Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot
Bunny Vas responds about walking out from Geetha Arts

Published on February 4, 2025 by swathy

Bunny Vas responds about walking out from Geetha Arts

Bunny Vas has been a crucial pillar of Allu Aravind and Allu Arjun from the past few years. Bunny Vas handles the production of Geetha Arts and GA2 Pictures apart from handling key decisions made in Allu Arjun’s career. From the past few years there are speculations going on that Bunny Vas will be out of Allu Aravind’s camp. During the promotions of Thandel, Bunny Vas responded to the speculations.

“I will be with Geetha Arts and Allu Aravind garu. But I have plans to produce some films on my own which may not be accepted by Aravind garu. I will invest my own money and will produce these attempts in the coming years. I have discussed the same with Aravind garu and he gave his nod. I will not float a new production house and I will produce my films on GA2 Pictures” told Bunny Vas. Geetha Arts has a strong hold in the theatrical and non-theatrical market. Hence, Bunny Vas will make his choice of films on GA2 Pictures in the future.

Bunny Vas is the producer of Thandel and it is the costliest film in Naga Chaitanya’s career. Chandoo Mondeti is the director and Sai Pallavi is the leading lady. Thandel releases on February 7th across the globe.

