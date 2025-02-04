Bunny Vas responds about walking out from Geetha Arts

Bunny Vas has been a crucial pillar of Allu Aravind and Allu Arjun from the past few years. Bunny Vas handles the production of Geetha Arts and GA2 Pictures apart from handling key decisions made in Allu Arjun’s career. From the past few years there are speculations going on that Bunny Vas will be out of Allu Aravind’s camp. During the promotions of Thandel, Bunny Vas responded to the speculations.

“I will be with Geetha Arts and Allu Aravind garu. But I have plans to produce some films on my own which may not be accepted by Aravind garu. I will invest my own money and will produce these attempts in the coming years. I have discussed the same with Aravind garu and he gave his nod. I will not float a new production house and I will produce my films on GA2 Pictures” told Bunny Vas. Geetha Arts has a strong hold in the theatrical and non-theatrical market. Hence, Bunny Vas will make his choice of films on GA2 Pictures in the future.

Bunny Vas is the producer of Thandel and it is the costliest film in Naga Chaitanya’s career. Chandoo Mondeti is the director and Sai Pallavi is the leading lady. Thandel releases on February 7th across the globe.