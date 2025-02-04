NTR issues a Statement for his Fans

NTR has great respect for his fans and he always meets them when there is an occasion. Considering the recent unexpected incidents and the request from his fans, Tarak released a statement for his fans. He said that he is planning a well-organized gathering very soon to meet his fans and all the necessary permissions are being acquired. He also said that the event will take time and Tarak asked his fans not to take on physically strenuous efforts like paada yatra.

“Mr. NTR is deeply grateful for the immense love and respect his fans continue to show him. Understanding their eagerness to meet him, he has decided to personally interact with his fans in a well-organized gathering very soon. This event will be meticulously planned, ensuring that all necessary permissions are obtained from the police department and other relevant authorities to prevent any law and order or logistical challenges. Since organizing such an event takes time, we kindly request fans to remain patient as we work through the necessary arrangements to make this a seamless and memorable experience. In light of this, Mr. NTR urges his fans not to take on physically strenuous efforts like paada yatra. He reiterates that while their love means the world to him, their health and well-being are his top priority” told the official statement from the top actor.

NTR is shooting for War 2 along with Hrithik Roshan and the film releases in August this year. He will soon kick-start the shoot of Prashanth Neel’s high voltage action entertainer.