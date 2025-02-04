x
Nithya Menen Stunning Look
Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look
Keerthy Suresh Akka Photoshoot
Nabha Natesh Looks Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Sai Pallavi at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet
Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet
Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet
NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025
Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025
Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot
Home > Movie News

Pooja Hegde trolled badly for her Tongue Slip

Published on February 4, 2025 by swathy

Pooja Hegde has been struggling to make her comeback in Tollywood. She worked with all the top stars and soon she delivered a series of disasters. Pooja Hegde has no Telugu film for shoot and she is waiting for a comeback. During a recent interaction, she called Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo a Tamil film and Allu Arjun fans are trolling her brutally. It may be a surprise but Pooja Hegde called her biggest Telugu hit a Tamil film and fans could not wait to attack Pooja Hegde on social media.

The video clip from the interview is now going viral. The actress could not even correct herself and she continued with the conversation. She was so confident that Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is a Tamil film and not a Telugu film. It is quite surprising to see this as Pooja Hegde is quite active in Tollywood from the past few years. The actress’ recent Hindi release Deva featuring Shahid Kapoor has been declared as a disaster.

Next Thandel Unscripted: Inspiring and Stunning Previous NTR issues a Statement for his Fans
