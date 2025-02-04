Pooja Hegde trolled badly for her Tongue Slip

Pooja Hegde has been struggling to make her comeback in Tollywood. She worked with all the top stars and soon she delivered a series of disasters. Pooja Hegde has no Telugu film for shoot and she is waiting for a comeback. During a recent interaction, she called Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo a Tamil film and Allu Arjun fans are trolling her brutally. It may be a surprise but Pooja Hegde called her biggest Telugu hit a Tamil film and fans could not wait to attack Pooja Hegde on social media.

The video clip from the interview is now going viral. The actress could not even correct herself and she continued with the conversation. She was so confident that Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is a Tamil film and not a Telugu film. It is quite surprising to see this as Pooja Hegde is quite active in Tollywood from the past few years. The actress’ recent Hindi release Deva featuring Shahid Kapoor has been declared as a disaster.