Community transmission: Deputy Speaker, wife test Covid +ve

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupati has actually planned elaborate celebrations of his birthday on Monday. For this, like any other YSRCP leader, his followers and party activists have lined up programmes to honour him. Arrangements are made for this in his Bapatla assembly constituency in Guntur district. But, just one day to the celebrations, the Deputy Speaker tested positive for Coronavirus. He passed on the same to his wife.

Now, the officials were worried that the infection might have affected many more persons who came in contact with the leader in the past few weeks. As is well known, the ruling party leaders have been freely moving around and organising rallies and meetings despite the Coronavirus threat. Unfortunately, the virus is not discriminating against anybody. The Opposition says that the YSRCP leaders are able to escape from the rule of law but not from the Covid infections. CM Jagan Reddy’s call for co-existence with Coronavirus has made his party leaders a little complacent. Moreover, the local body polls have made them come out and try to win favour of voters.

Now, the Deputy Speaker has put out a video showing that he has taken tests because of light fever and eventually tested virus positive. There is no need to worry and his health condition is safe and secure. Along with his wife, the Deputy Speaker is in home quarantine and following the due prescribed medication. Till now, four MLAs in Guntur district have tested positive. Virus infections were transmitting fast in villages, towns, weaker sections localities, jails, government departments and everywhere.