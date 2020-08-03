Exclusive: Mythri locks one more hotshot director

Mythri Movie Makers is one of the leading production houses of Telugu cinema. They have films lined up with Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun and top actors like Prabhas, NTR will soon be working with the production house. Mythri surprised everyone after they locked KGF sensation Prashanth Neel. Telugu360 learned that Mythri Movie Makers offered a decent advance to Tamil sensational director Lokesh Kanagaraj and the project would be a bi-lingual (Telugu and Tamil).

Lokesh Kanagaraj shot fame with Karthi’s Khaidi and he directed Vijay’s Master which is yet to release. Lokesh gave his nod for the top production house. The details about the project of Lokesh Kanagaraj and Mythri are yet to be known. The production house will make an official announcement after the script and the lead actor would be locked.