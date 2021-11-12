Confusion ends on Drushyam 2 Release

Venkatesh has completed the shoot of Drushyam 2 long ago. The makers are left puzzled about choosing a digital release or a theatrical release for the film. Suresh Babu decided to release Drushyam 2 on Amazon Prime and the deal was closed. The makers today made an official announcement that Drushyam 2 will stream on Amazon Prime from November 25th. The confusion on the release of Drushyam 2 finally came to an end. Touted to be a thriller, Drushyam 2 is directed by Jeethu Joseph and Venkatesh, Meena played the lead roles. Kruthika, Esther Anil, Sampath Raj, Nadhiya, Naresh and Poorna will be seen in other important roles.

