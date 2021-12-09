Cong MLA meets KCR at Pragathi Bhavan, raises political heat

Congress MLA from Munugode Assembly constituency, Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy created a flutter in political circles on Thursday (today) when he met TRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao.

Rajagopal Reddy met KCR at CM’s official residence cum camp office Pragathi Bhavan in Begumpet, Hyderabad.

Rajagopal’s meeting fuelled speculations that he is all set to quit Congress and join TRS anytime soon.

This is because Rajagopal Reddy has been staying away from Congress activities since June this year when party high command appointed A.Revanth Reddy as new TPCC chief in the place of N.Uttam Kumar Reddy.

Angered at this, Rajagopal Reddy along with his brother, Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy are staying away from party activities and not visiting Gandhi Bhavan. They are confined to their respective constituencies.

However, Venkat Reddy recently attended a protest programme held by TPCC chief A.Revanth Reddy at Indira Park, Hyderabad, on paddy procurement issue. Komatireddy announced to work with Revanth in the interests of the party.

This left Rajagopal Reddy shocked. He did not issue any statement so far extending his support to Revanth Reddy or his brother Venkat Reddy.

Against this backdrop, Rajagopal Reddy meeting KCR at Pragathi Bhavan has raised political heat in Telangana.

But Rajagopal Reddy later claimed that he met KCR only to invite him for his son’s wedding this month and there is no political significance to this meeting.

But KCR never gave appointment to opposition MLAs to meet him at Pragathi Bhavan. This triggered more speculations over Rajagopal’s future political moves.