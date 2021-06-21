Congress clears all hurdles, Revanth to be Telangana PCC chief

It’s now almost official. The Congress High Command has reportedly cleared all the hurdles in the way of appointing TPCC working president and Malkajgiri MP Revanth Reddy as the Pradesh Congress Committee chief. An announcement is expected late on Monday.

The Congress High Command is said to have convinced those opposing Revanth Reddy’s appointment. AICC secretary for Telangana Bose Babu has spoken to leaders like Sangareddy MLA Jaggareddy, former MLA Maheshwar Reddy and former MP Madhu Yashki Goud. Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, who is a strong contender for the post, was called to Delhi and asked to fall in line

Sources say that the senior leaders, who were opposing Revanth Reddy, would be suitably accommodated. Seniors like Shabbir Ali, Damodar Raja Narsimha and Madhu Yashki are likely to be appointed as working president. The party will have working presidents from minorities, SCs and BCs. Ponnam Prabhakar, who is currently a working president, has already been accommodated in the AICC.

Interestingly, though seniors have opposed Revanth Reddy, many ground level workers have supported him. Party’s state affairs incharge Manickam Tagore has already submitted a report to the high command, recommending Revanth’s name for the coveted post. Out of the 265 leaders consulted, over 220 have strongly backed him. Revanth himself has been camping in Delhi for the past 15 days along with his family to lobby for the top post.

Revanth, a charismatic crowd-puller, has begun his political career in the TDP and later shifted to the Congress Party. He was made the working president of the party. He had later won as the MP from Malkajgiri constituency. Since then, he has been lobbying for the top post in Telangana.