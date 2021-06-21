Nani in search for his Dream Project

Natural Star Nani has done decent films in his career. But most of his recent films failed to rake money and ended up as disappointments. Nani is one actor who completes the film on a planned budget and in three months. The actor has 3-4 films lined up. But the talented actor has a dream of slipping into the shoes of a cop. Though he was approached for a couple of cop dramas, Nani wasn’t convinced with the scripts.

He is in the hunt for his dream project for now. He will resume the shoot of Shyam Singha Roy in the first week of July and Nani will complete the pending portions in a single schedule. Rahul Sankrityan is the director and Sai Pallavi is the heroine. Nani will then join the sets of Ante Sundaraniki in the direction of Vivek Athrey. This romantic comedy releases next year.