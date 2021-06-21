Has KCR dropped PV district plan again?

Former Prime Minister late PV Narasimha Rao was a hardcore Congress leader till his end.

But TRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao usurped PV’s legacy from Congress by organizing his year long birth centenary celebrations in a grand manner on behalf of Telangana government, renaming Necklace Road in Hyderabad as PV Marg, fielding PV’s daughter Vani Devi from TRS in recent Graduate MLC polls and ensuring her victory.

There was a buzz in political circles that KCR will also name one new district after PV as promised in 2014.

However, on Monday KCR announced that Warangal urban and Warangal rural districts as Warangal and Hanamkonda districts very soon.

With this, doubts surround over whether PV district will be a reality or not in future.

This also raised questions why KCR is not renaming a district after PV though he is renaming two districts now.