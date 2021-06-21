Vijay Devarakonda’s Liger heading for a Digital Release?

Vijay Devarakonda is enjoying terrific craze across the country and he is keen to cement his position in Bollywood. His next film Liger is a pan-Indian attempt and Bollywood top filmmaker Karan Johar is on the board as a co-producer for this boxing drama. Puri Jagannadh is the director and 40 percent of the film’s shoot is pending for now. The ongoing buzz says that Liger may head for a direct digital release. A top digital firm approached the makers with an offer of Rs 200 crores for the entire rights including all the languages.

For now, the makers are considering the deal and a decision may be taken very soon, said the speculations. Vijay Devarakonda will return to the sets of Liger from July and the shooting portions will be completed soon. Ananya Pandey is the heroine and Puri Talkies, Dharma Productions are the producers. Puri Jagannadh is currently planning the schedules of Liger. Vijay Devarakonda has films lined up with Shiva Nirvana and Sukumar.