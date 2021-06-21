Cops close all shops as KCR tours Warangal

While Telangana CM KCR’s Warangal outing was a huge success with good participation and his lunch on diplomacy with Kadiyam Srihari, there is a discordant note too. The police have arrested a large number of Opposition activists in Warangal city who protested KCR’s visit.

As a precautionary measure, Section 144 was imposed in all those places that the CM has visited. All the shops were asked to be closed. No people’s movement was allowed in these areas.

The police, who had prior information that the Opposition leaders were trying to stage protests, cracked down on the activists from Sunday evening itself. Scores of leaders belonging to both the BJP and the Congress were taken into preventive custody. However, a large number of leaders went underground to evade arrest. They stated in their friends houses to avoid detection by the police

The police arrested several workers from leaving their houses from 6 am. Those who managed to come out of their homes, were immediately taken into custody. The Opposition activists took to social media to slam the TRS and KCR. Some have even asked how KCR, who himself led a 13-year-long agitation for Telangana, arrested protesters. Interestingly, the otherwise active TRS top brass have chosen not to respond to the criticism.

Interestingly, this is KCR’s first visit to Warangal after Corona struck the state. He has launched several works, including laying a stone for the construction of a multi-speciality hospital and Kaloji health University in Warangal. Several other completed projects were dedicated to the public. Taking advantage of this, several organisations tried to submit representation to KCR. However, as a precautionary measure,the police foiled all these attempts.