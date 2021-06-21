Want to go to Dubai? then read this before buying your ticket

Want to go to Dubai? Now that Dubai government in the UAE has relaxed the travel restrictions from India, one can travel to Dubai. The restrictions were imposed in April this year following the spurt of Covid cases during the second wave of the pandemic. But, there are some conditions that an Indian traveller has to fulfil.

Indians can now travel to Dubai from June 23. Only passengers with valid residence visa and who have received two doses of a vaccine are allowed to travel. The vaccine should have been approved by the UAE government. The UAE government has approved only Sinopharm, Pfizer, Bio NTch, Sputnic and Oxford Astragenica. This means that those who have taken Covaxin would not be allowed.

The passengers should also possess a negative test certificate from RTPCR test taken 48 hours before departure. Indian passengers have to undergo a rapid PCR four hours before departure. On arrival in Dubai, they would be required to take another RTPCR test. After reaching Dubai, Indian passengers will have to undergo mandatory isolation procedures. Interestingly, these do not apply to UAE citizes.

While the Dubai administration allows only those Indians with valid residence visa, no such conditions apply for the passengers from Nigeria and South Africa. Even those without residence visa are allowed Thus, non-residence passengers too are allowed to Dubai on the condition that they should have taken the vaccination and fulfil the RTPCR conditions.

So, for the present , only those with residence visa can go to Dubai. Those who want to vacation or go shopping will have to wait for the government to relax the rules further.