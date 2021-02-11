Congress seeks apology from KCR for calling protestors ‘dogs’

The Congress has demanded Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao apologise for allegedly calling a group of people “dogs” during a public meeting in Nalgonda district on Wednesday.

Party incharge for Telangana, Manickam Tagore said the Chief Minister should apologise.

“CM calls women at Nagarjuna Sagar public meeting as Dogs. Don’t forget all those women standing there are the reason you sit in that position. Change your words reflect your attitude. Don’t forget this is a democracy. Dont forget they are our bosses! Appologize Chandrasekar,” Tagore said in a tweet.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief reportedly made the remark when some people tried to interrupt his speech at the public meeting at Haliya and wanted to submit a memorandum.

Rao asked the police to take the memorandum. When they continued to raise slogans, the Chief Minister asked them to either sit calmly or leave gracefully.

“All the five of you leave. There are lot of dogs like you,” KCR said.