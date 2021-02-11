Rs 50 lakh compensation for Andhra volunteer who died post jab

The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday paid Rs 50 lakh compensation to the kin of village volunteer P. Lalitha, who had died of complications after taking a coronavirus vaccine shot.

The Principal Secretary, Revenue, sent a cheque to the branch manager of the State Bank of India (SBI), AP Secretariat Branch in Velagapudi and asked him to transfer the funds.

The money was deposited in the bank account of R. Vasudeva Rao, who is related to the volunteer, in Srikakulam district.

Lalitha, 28, took the vaccine along with eight other volunteers on Sunday. All others suffered headache and fever-like symptoms while her condition turned serious. Though she took medicine and stayed home to recover, she soon succumbed.

She was married with an 8-year-old son.

Following Lalitha’s death, Minister Sediri Appala Raju visited the community hospital. He also spoke to her family members and declared an immediate monetary relief of Rs 2 lakh.