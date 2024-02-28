Congress to hold SCS meeting in Tirupati on March 1

The AP Congress would hold a meeting on special category status (SCS) in Tirupati on March 1, said APCC president Y S Sharmila. Speaking to media persons here on Wednesday, Sharmila said that they would release a special category status declaration at the meeting.

The Congress would dedicate itself to getting the special category status to the state, she said. She further added that the Congress, if voted to power at the Centre, would give the special category status on priority.

Sharmila further said that the YSRCP had held a series of protests in the state when in opposition. The party had also proposed resignation of MPs on the demand and had even resigned to mount pressure on the government, she said. However, after coming to power, the YSRCP had completely ignored the demand, she said.

The APCC president wondered why the YSRCP MPs have not resigned now on the demand. Had the 31 MPs of the YSRCP resigned, the Centre would have considered the demand, she said.

She criticised the BJP for promising SCS to the state at Tirupati and going back on the promise. The meeting at Tirupati is to remind the BJP of its promise, she said. She further added that the SCS would bring more industries to the state because of the incentives offered to them. The industries in turn would bring jobs to the youth, she said.

She said that the TDP and the Congress have betrayed the people of the state on the special category status. The two parties have promised special category status at the time of elections, she said and regretted that after coming to power, the two parties have ignored the demand. The TDP during 2014-19 and the YSRCP during 2019-24 have gone back on the special category status issue. The two parties have gained votes from the people but have betrayed the voters after coming to power, she said.

The AP Congress president said that the youth in the state were migrating to other states leaving Andhra Pradesh a state of youth less. She promised to bring all the youth back to the state once the Congress formed the government.