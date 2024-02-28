x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil Wedding Photos
Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil Wedding Photos
Reading Books Benefits
Reading Books Benefits
Amritha Aiyer In Bachhalamalli Trailer Launch
Amritha Aiyer In Bachhalamalli Trailer Launch
Sonam Kapoor In Alchemy2024
Sonam Kapoor In Alchemy2024
Priyanka Chopra Red Sea Festival
Priyanka Chopra Red Sea Festival
Alia Bhatt Cool Floral Look
Alia Bhatt Cool Floral Look
Ananya Panday A Day At The Library
Ananya Panday A Day At The Library
Disha Patani Beach Vibes With Friends
Disha Patani Beach Vibes With Friends
Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess
Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess
Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black
Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black
Neha Shetty Draped In Culture
Neha Shetty Draped In Culture
Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class
Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class
CastIron Cookware Benefits
CastIron Cookware Benefits
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
View all stories
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Politics

Congress to hold SCS meeting in Tirupati on March 1

Published on February 28, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Manoj Vs Vishnu once again in Jalpally
image
Upasana’s Empathy Towards Sanatan Dharma
image
Taapsee unfolds surprising facts about her Wedding
image
After Megastar, Allu Arjun meets Naga Babu
image
Allu Arjun Has ‘Perfect Personality’ to Play “Shaktiman”

Congress to hold SCS meeting in Tirupati on March 1

The AP Congress would hold a meeting on special category status (SCS) in Tirupati on March 1, said APCC president Y S Sharmila. Speaking to media persons here on Wednesday, Sharmila said that they would release a special category status declaration at the meeting.

The Congress would dedicate itself to getting the special category status to the state, she said. She further added that the Congress, if voted to power at the Centre, would give the special category status on priority.

Sharmila further said that the YSRCP had held a series of protests in the state when in opposition. The party had also proposed resignation of MPs on the demand and had even resigned to mount pressure on the government, she said. However, after coming to power, the YSRCP had completely ignored the demand, she said.

The APCC president wondered why the YSRCP MPs have not resigned now on the demand. Had the 31 MPs of the YSRCP resigned, the Centre would have considered the demand, she said.

She criticised the BJP for promising SCS to the state at Tirupati and going back on the promise. The meeting at Tirupati is to remind the BJP of its promise, she said. She further added that the SCS would bring more industries to the state because of the incentives offered to them. The industries in turn would bring jobs to the youth, she said.

She said that the TDP and the Congress have betrayed the people of the state on the special category status. The two parties have promised special category status at the time of elections, she said and regretted that after coming to power, the two parties have ignored the demand. The TDP during 2014-19 and the YSRCP during 2019-24 have gone back on the special category status issue. The two parties have gained votes from the people but have betrayed the voters after coming to power, she said.

The AP Congress president said that the youth in the state were migrating to other states leaving Andhra Pradesh a state of youth less. She promised to bring all the youth back to the state once the Congress formed the government.

Next Super-Six should reach every doorstep level, Lokesh tells party leaders Previous Jagan releases Rs 1294 Cr for Rythu Bharosa to farmers
else

TRENDING

image
Manoj Vs Vishnu once again in Jalpally
image
Taapsee unfolds surprising facts about her Wedding
image
After Megastar, Allu Arjun meets Naga Babu

Latest

image
Manoj Vs Vishnu once again in Jalpally
image
Upasana’s Empathy Towards Sanatan Dharma
image
Taapsee unfolds surprising facts about her Wedding
image
After Megastar, Allu Arjun meets Naga Babu
image
Allu Arjun Has ‘Perfect Personality’ to Play “Shaktiman”

Most Read

image
Upasana’s Empathy Towards Sanatan Dharma
image
Andhra Pradesh to Establish Potti Sriramulu Telugu University
image
Bengaluru techie suicide: Ex-wife and family attested

Related Articles

Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil Wedding Photos Reading Books Benefits Amritha Aiyer In Bachhalamalli Trailer Launch Sonam Kapoor In Alchemy2024 Priyanka Chopra Red Sea Festival Alia Bhatt Cool Floral Look Ananya Panday A Day At The Library Disha Patani Beach Vibes With Friends Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black Neha Shetty Draped In Culture Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class CastIron Cookware Benefits Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival