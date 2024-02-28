Super-Six should reach every doorstep level, Lokesh tells party leaders

TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, directed the party leaders in Mangalagiri Assembly segment to take all the schemes announced by party supremo, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, through Super-Six to every doorstep.

Super-Six is the manifesto of the poor and the middle-class sections of society, Lokesh said and told the local party leaders that he could not win the seat in 2019 polls as he was in Mangalagiri only for 20 days for campaigning.

“This is the reason as to why I could not reach the people here but still for the past five years I have been visiting various parts of Mangalagiri Assembly segment and have been implementing various welfare schemes with my own funds,” Lokesh told them.

He asked them to explain to the people how the schemes can be implemented in a better way if he wins the poll. Making it clear that he has been observing all the party activists from booth, cluster and unit level, Lokesh asked them to identify those voters who are above 80 years of age and help them exercise their franchise through postal ballot, the facility created by the Central Election Commission recently.

“Some voters might have moved to other areas in search of employment and find out whether their votes have been deleted and any bogus voters are enrolled,” Loesh asked the party cadre. Pointing out that the YSRCP leaders in the 2019 elections diverted the attention of the locals by resorting to misinformation campaign that if he wins he would demolish the houses along the canal bund, he said that the fact is that now the YSRCP leaders are doing this and even bringing down the houses of the poor only to illegally occupy their lands.

Making it clear that the TDP never resorts to any kind of demolitions, Lokesh said that instead pattas will be distributed to them and all other facilities will be provided. “I will take personal responsibility to build houses for all those who are homeless,” he added. Soon after the TDP-Jana Sena combine is into power in another 50 days all the local issues, including the drinking water problem, will be addressed on a warfooting basis, Lokesh observed.