Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil Wedding Photos
Reading Books Benefits
Amritha Aiyer In Bachhalamalli Trailer Launch
Sonam Kapoor In Alchemy2024
Priyanka Chopra Red Sea Festival
Alia Bhatt Cool Floral Look
Ananya Panday A Day At The Library
Disha Patani Beach Vibes With Friends
Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess
Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black
Neha Shetty Draped In Culture
Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class
CastIron Cookware Benefits
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Home > Politics

Super-Six should reach every doorstep level, Lokesh tells party leaders

Published on February 28, 2024 by

TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, directed the party leaders in Mangalagiri Assembly segment to take all the schemes announced by party supremo, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, through Super-Six to every doorstep.

Super-Six is the manifesto of the poor and the middle-class sections of society, Lokesh said and told the local party leaders that he could not win the seat in 2019 polls as he was in Mangalagiri only for 20 days for campaigning.

“This is the reason as to why I could not reach the people here but still for the past five years I have been visiting various parts of Mangalagiri Assembly segment and have been implementing various welfare schemes with my own funds,” Lokesh told them.

He asked them to explain to the people how the schemes can be implemented in a better way if he wins the poll. Making it clear that he has been observing all the party activists from booth, cluster and unit level, Lokesh asked them to identify those voters who are above 80 years of age and help them exercise their franchise through postal ballot, the facility created by the Central Election Commission recently.

“Some voters might have moved to other areas in search of employment and find out whether their votes have been deleted and any bogus voters are enrolled,” Loesh asked the party cadre. Pointing out that the YSRCP leaders in the 2019 elections diverted the attention of the locals by resorting to misinformation campaign that if he wins he would demolish the houses along the canal bund, he said that the fact is that now the YSRCP leaders are doing this and even bringing down the houses of the poor only to illegally occupy their lands.

Making it clear that the TDP never resorts to any kind of demolitions, Lokesh said that instead pattas will be distributed to them and all other facilities will be provided. “I will take personal responsibility to build houses for all those who are homeless,” he added. Soon after the TDP-Jana Sena combine is into power in another 50 days all the local issues, including the drinking water problem, will be addressed on a warfooting basis, Lokesh observed.

Several R'Seema Student JAC leaders join TDP in presence of Chandrababu Congress to hold SCS meeting in Tirupati on March 1
