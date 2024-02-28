Several R’Seema Student JAC leaders join TDP in presence of Chandrababu

Several Student Joint Action Committee (JAC) leaders from Raylaseema joined the TDP here on Tuesday in the presence of party national president, Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

Chandrababu Naidu heartily welcomed all of them into the party fold and asked them to work for the success of the TDP in the coming elections.

The Student JAC leaders later said that the YSRCP Government has cheated the youth in the name of job calendar and that there is no chance for the youth to get employment as long as the YSRCP is in power.

“We will teach a fitting lesson to the YSRCP in the upcoming polls,” the JAC leaders said.

Those who joined the TDP include JAC chairman, B Srinivasulu, the state secretary of the student wing of the YSRCP, B Nagaraju, Rayalaseema YSRCP Youth wing co-convener, C Raja, and several others.