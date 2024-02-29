Janhvi Kapoor turns Stand-up Comedian

Bollywood beauty Janhvi Kapoor is now focused on Telugu films and she slowly turned a signing spree. The actress is all set to test her luck in stand-up comedy very soon. The actress released a video for Leap, Laugh & Learn and she impressed with her comic skills. She called herself an aspiring comedian and she wanted people to be kind. The full video will be out today. The actress is currently shooting for NTR’s Devara and the film is slated for October release. This is the first Telugu and South Indian film for the actress.

Soon, Janhvi Kapoor will feature in Ram Charan’s upcoming film that will be directed by Buchi Babu and the shoot commences later this year. Janhvi Kapoor is demanding hefty remuneration and the actress also has several Hindi films lined up. She will be seen beside Rajkummar Rao in Mr and Mrs Mahi that will release soon. The actress signed Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari featuring Varun Dhawan in the lead role and the shoot starts soon.