Sandeep Vanga picks Spirit over Animal Park

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is the current sensation of the nation and his recent offering Animal is a massive blockbuster. Sandeep Vanga and Ranbir Kapoor announced the sequel titled Animal Park and there are speculations that Sandeep Vanga will first complete the shoot of Animal Park before he starts shooting for Spirit featuring Prabhas in the lead role. But during his recent interaction, Sandeep Vanga clarified that he started working on the script of Spirit and the shoot starts soon. The talented director also clarified that Prabhas will be seen as a cop in this actioner. The shoot is expected to start from October this year and T Series, Bhadrakali Films are the producers.

Prabhas in this meanwhile will complete shooting for Kalki 2898 AD and Maruthi’s The Raja Saab. Kalki 2898 AD will release this year and Maruthi’s film will be released next year. Sandeep Vanga will start Animal Park after Ranbir Kapoor completes his signed projects. Sandeep Vanga also signed a film for Allu Arjun and he has several other big-budget films lined up. He is closely associated with T Series and will continue to work with them for his upcoming projects.