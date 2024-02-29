TDP, Jana Sena tie-up is people’s choice: Chandrababu

TDP president, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, made it clear that the alliance between the TDP and the Jana Sena is the choice of the people who brought both the parties together for free Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing a largely attended pubic meeting at Tadepalligudem organised as ‘Jenda’ (flag) and attended by r Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena chief, Pawan Kalyan, besides senior leaders of both the parties, the TDP supremo termed Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, as a bluff master. “Mr Jagan has been chasing his own sister and mother and the people can imagine the fate of the State if he continues in power any longer,” Chandrababu Naidu commented.

Observing that in the name of cinema theatre tickets, Jagan has harassed noted Tollywood hero, Chiranjeevi, and the famous director\, Rajamouli, Chandrababu Naidu said that the people are ready to set the YSRCP ablaze. Expressing confidence that the TDP-Jana Sena is going to form the government soon, he said that it is the winning game of the alliance while the YSRCP is a cheating game.

Chandrababu Naidu announced that the joint election manifesto of both the parties will soon be released, Jagan has acted in an utter flop serial which does not have a sequel. “An utter flop film naturally does not have a sequel,” he commented. The TDP-Jana Sena tie-up is a super-hit, he remarked and felt that the people gathered in such a large number for Wednesday’s “Jenda’ meeting are going to lay the foundation for rewriting the State’s history.

People are ready to chase out the rulers of this Government who damaged the State totally with egoistic mindset, Chandrababu Naidu said and stated that the State is currently witnessing a psycho rule. This psycho Chief Minister has brought in the GO 1 to control the media and the Opposition parties, he said and asked whether Jagan has done at least one good work for the development of the State. He started his ruling by demolishing the Praja Vedika and that is his attitude, the TDP national president observed.

When Jana Sena chief, Pawan Kalyan, organised a meeting at Ippatam, this Chief Minister demolished the houses of those who have given their land for organising the meeting, he noted. Reaffirming his commitment to make the Telugu community as number one in the world, Chandrababu Naidu made it clear that he and Mr Pawan Kalyan are ready to make any kind of sacrifices to save this State from such elements.

Terming Jagan as a bluff master, Chandrababu Naidu said that he always utters lies to take the innocent people for a ride. This is the reason as to why Jagan has no credibility, he added. Pointing out that both the TDP and the Jana Sena have announced candidates for 99 seats, he said that the candidates for other seats too will be declared soon.

“We are selecting the candidates with a responsibility and we are going to win the coming elections. No power on earth can stop the victory of the TDP-Jana Sena alliance,” Chandrababu Naidu maintained.