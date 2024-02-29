Deepika and Ranveer Singh expecting their First Child

Bollywood star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are expecting their first child and the duo took their social media to announce the big news. The star couple are expecting their child in September this year. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married in 2018 and they have been busy with their work assignments. The star couple posted a cute poster with baby clothes, shoes and balloons. Deepika was spotted with a baby bump at the 77th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) and soon speculations started.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh fell in love during the shoot of Ram Leela and they dated for five years before getting married. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are the highest paid actors of Indian cinema. Deepika has wrapped up the shoot of Singham Again directed by Rohit Shetty. Ranveer Singh is all set to join the sets of Don 3 in the direction of Farhan Akhtar and the film releases next year.