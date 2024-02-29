Drugs Case: Krish lands into Deep Trouble

Sensible director Krish’s name surfaced in the recent drugs case after the Hyderabad cops conducted raids on Radisson Blu Hotel in Gachibowli. The preliminary investigation revealed that Krish had close contacts with the celebrities and drug peddlers who were nabbed by the cops. Krish initially revealed that he would co-operate for the investigation but he now informed the cops that he is in Mumbai and he would be available for investigation on Friday. The cops named Krish as A10 in this case. Gajjala Vivekanand, the son of a BJP leader and Director of Manjeera Group organized the drugs party. The investigation revealed that Gajjala Vivekanand along with Krish and Nirbhay consumed drugs on the day of the raid.

The drug peddler Abbas Ali revealed the information during the investigation. Raghu Charan, Kedarnath, Sandeep, Swetha, Licy are the others who are involved in this drugs case. The cops also collected the Whatsapp messages and chat between Gajjala Vivekanand and his friends. Vivekanand’s driver bought the drugs and paid Abbas Ali as per the investigation. Director Krish seems to be in trouble as per the initial investigation and the reports. He is currently directing a women-centric film featuring Anushka in the lead role.