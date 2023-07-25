Controversy: Oppenheimer movie and Bhagavad Gita

The controversy of Oppenheimer movie with respect to Bhagavad Gita is intensifying in social media after the sharp remarks on union minister on this issue. Details as follows.

Critically acclaimed director Christopher Nolan’s recent film Oppenheimer was released last Friday amid huge expectations from Nolan fans. The biopic of Robert Oppenheimer, the mind behind the world’s first atomic bomb, has been met with both success and controversy. Though the film bagged mixed reviews from general audiences, a section of critics appreciated the film.

However now controversy popped up on this movie and is widely debated in social media. Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur has recently expressed his disapproval of a scene in this film, which depicts a woman reciting a shloka from the Bhagavad Gita while engaging in sexual intercourse. The minister also has asked for the scene to be removed from the film, and has called for action to be taken against the officials responsible for its approval by the Central Board of Film Certification. Most of the netizens concurred with the opinions expressed by the minister. Uday, Information Commissioner, shared a press release by the ‘Save Culture Save India Foundation’ which stated: “One is perplexed as to how the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) could approve the film with this scene.”

This triggered a wide debate in social media. The netizens who are debating about the topic also seem to be divided. While a section of netizens demand removal of scene, other sections of netizens point out that this is another diversion tactic by the union minister to save face of the government from other important issues like Manipur issue and food inflation.

We need to wait and see how this controversy unfolds in future.