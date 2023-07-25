Nara Rohit Prathinidhi 2 1st Look Impressive

Nara Rohit announced his comeback movie. For some reason, the actor took a break from the movies. He seems to have got a perfect script for his comeback film. Prathinidhi 2 is finalized for the movie and the first look poster that is out now impresses big time.

A powerful quote on the poster, “One man will stand again, against all odds,” grabs our attention. As the quote suggests, Nara Rohit will be playing a powerful role in the movie. He indeed appears intense in the poster. We can see some sensational newspaper articles here, which try to give hints about the background of the movie.

Prathinidhi 2 will be directed by Murthy Devagupthapu and produced by Vanara Entertainments. The film is scheduled for release on January 25, 2024.

It will have music by Mahati Swara Sagar.