Top Stunt masters turning Directors

Action choreographers Anbariv are one of the highest-paid stunt masters of Indian cinema and they have worked for KGF franchise, Vikram, Dasara, Salaar and Game Changer. The duo who is popularly known as Anbumani and Arivumani are now turning directors very soon. The film is said to be an actioner and the biggest surprise is Rockstar Anirudh and Vikram fame Lokesh Kanagaraj will act in the lead roles.

There are strong reports that Kamal Haasan will produce this interesting actioner and an announcement is awaited. Lokesh Kanagaraj, Anirudh and Anbariv are currently working for Vijay’s Leo which is due for Dasara release.