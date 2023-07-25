Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram to miss Sankranthi Release?

All is not well on the sets of Superstar Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram. Trivikram is criticized like never before for his work. There are strong rumors that Trivikram had no bound script. The film’s cinematographer PS Vinod who was associated with Trivikram for several films walked out of the film just because he is not convinced with the work atmosphere on the sets. Even Trivikram is unhappy with the output and he is rewriting the episodes of Guntur Kaaram.

Mahesh Babu is on a holiday and he is expected to return back only after his birthday. Trivikram is in plans to resume the shoot and can some sequences that do not need Mahesh. As per the ongoing happenings, it would be tough for the shoot to be completed on time and meet the deadline of the Sankranthi 2024 release. Thaman recently started working on the music and he will have to deliver the tunes at the earliest. Acquiring the dates of the busy actors after some many delays is the major task ahead for the team of Trivikram.

Unless miracles happen, it would be tough for Guntur Kaaram to hit the screens during Sankranthi 2024. Sree Leela and Meenakshi Chaudhary are the heroines and Haarika and Hassine Creations are the producers.