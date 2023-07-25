New Cinematographer on board for Guntur Kaaram

Telugu360 was the first to break the news that renowned lensman PS Vinod who has been associated with Trivikram for a long time walked out of his upcoming film Guntur Kaaram. The makers got a replacement finally. Ravi K Chandran who recently worked for Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak signed the project and he would join the sets of the film from the next schedule.

Mahesh Babu is on a break and he is currently holidaying in London along with his family. The shoot of Guntur Kaaram resumes soon after Mahesh Babu is back from his holiday. Trivikram and his team have to work without breaks to complete the shoot on time and release Guntur Kaaram for Sankranthi 2024 as per the schedule. Sree Leela and Meenakshi Chaudhary are the heroines. Haarika and Hassine Creations are producing Guntur Kaaram.