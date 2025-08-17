Coolie goes past 300 Crores while War 2 struggles

The long holiday weekend is the only factor that is helping the Independence Day releases what otherwise could have a death knell for both films from the second day itself due to the mixed reviews. Thanks to Krishnastami holiday, both Coolie and War 2 didn’t see a huge drop and managed to put on decent numbers. Nevertheless, trade circles are fully happy with their run after taking a solid opening worldwide.

Rajinikanth’s Coolie continues to extend its dominating run even though there is a considerable drop in the collections on the third day despite being a weekend that too Saturday. After scoring more than 245 Crores gross in two days, the action drama notched up close to 80 Crores on Saturday and went past the 325 Crores mark by the end of three days. If the film manages to hold well on Sunday, which is the last day of the holiday season, the first weekend gross would be near to 400 Crores which the trade circles term as a decent haul considering the disappointing talk it garnered on the first and the competition at the box office.

On the other side, Bollywood action extravaganza War 2 showing worrying signs of a downward spiral in the revenues as there was a massive drop on the third day compared to the second day despite being a national holiday all over the country. While the Telugu version failing to make any impact despite the presence of NTR as one of the lead actors, the Hindi collections also witnessed a steep fall on Saturday. As per trade estimates, War 2 fetched around 53 Crores gross on its third day and took the overall total past 215 Crores. The film needs a big Sunday to end the first weekend on a positive note.

The real test for both films begins from Monday. There is a long way for break even and the next week run will decide the fate of both these marquee films which did huge pre-release business in all territories.