x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Coolie goes past 300 Crores while War 2 struggles

Published on August 17, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Video: Darshana Rajendran Interview
image
Coolie goes past 300 Crores while War 2 struggles
image
Halagali Teaser: Dhananjay Roars As A Revolutionary
image
Audio Controversy : MLA denies abusing NTR
image
NTR’s ambitious plan goes haywire

Coolie goes past 300 Crores while War 2 struggles

The long holiday weekend is the only factor that is helping the Independence Day releases what otherwise could have a death knell for both films from the second day itself due to the mixed reviews. Thanks to Krishnastami holiday, both Coolie and War 2 didn’t see a huge drop and managed to put on decent numbers. Nevertheless, trade circles are fully happy with their run after taking a solid opening worldwide.

Rajinikanth’s Coolie continues to extend its dominating run even though there is a considerable drop in the collections on the third day despite being a weekend that too Saturday. After scoring more than 245 Crores gross in two days, the action drama notched up close to 80 Crores on Saturday and went past the 325 Crores mark by the end of three days. If the film manages to hold well on Sunday, which is the last day of the holiday season, the first weekend gross would be near to 400 Crores which the trade circles term as a decent haul considering the disappointing talk it garnered on the first and the competition at the box office.

On the other side, Bollywood action extravaganza War 2 showing worrying signs of a downward spiral in the revenues as there was a massive drop on the third day compared to the second day despite being a national holiday all over the country. While the Telugu version failing to make any impact despite the presence of NTR as one of the lead actors, the Hindi collections also witnessed a steep fall on Saturday. As per trade estimates, War 2 fetched around 53 Crores gross on its third day and took the overall total past 215 Crores. The film needs a big Sunday to end the first weekend on a positive note.

The real test for both films begins from Monday. There is a long way for break even and the next week run will decide the fate of both these marquee films which did huge pre-release business in all territories.

Next Video: Darshana Rajendran Interview Previous Halagali Teaser: Dhananjay Roars As A Revolutionary
else

TRENDING

image
Coolie goes past 300 Crores while War 2 struggles
image
Halagali Teaser: Dhananjay Roars As A Revolutionary
image
NTR’s ambitious plan goes haywire

Latest

image
Video: Darshana Rajendran Interview
image
Coolie goes past 300 Crores while War 2 struggles
image
Halagali Teaser: Dhananjay Roars As A Revolutionary
image
Audio Controversy : MLA denies abusing NTR
image
NTR’s ambitious plan goes haywire

Most Read

image
Audio Controversy : MLA denies abusing NTR
image
Mahesh Goud Steps In: Rajagopal Reddy’s Remarks Put Congress on the Spot
image
Pawan Kalyan’s Tribute to Superstar Rajinikanth’s 50-Year Cinematic Journey

Related Articles

Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event vedhika In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025 Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025 Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event