Coolie Sets the Stage Ablaze – North America Premieres Today

Amidst a sea of anticipation USA premieres of Coolie are set to begin very shortly setting a historic moment for Tamil cinema on the global stage. Starring Superstar Rajinikanth and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, film has already set the trade abuzz and is primed for a record smashing start.

Released in North America by Prathyangira Cinemas. Coolie is rewriting the record books even before its first show rolls. With premiere pre sales crossing a staggering $2.6 million, the film has signaled unprecedented excitement among overseas audiences. It has soared to become the highest-grossing Tamil film premiere ever in the U.S unseating previous giants like Kabali and Leo.

In an extraordinary feat, Coolie has also eclipsed Rajinikanth’s own Kabali premiere day record in the U.S., purely on the strength of advance ticket sales.

A Milestone in Superstar Rajinikanth’s Legacy Touted as the biggest opening of Rajinikanth’s illustrious career Coolie is riding a tidal wave of fan fervor and media attention. The film’s massive ensemble cast including Nagarjuna, Aamir Khan, Upendra, Shruti Haasan and Sathyaraj adds even more firepower to its cinematic spectacle. Anirudh music is going to set the stage on fire.

With its unstoppable momentum and massive pre release numbers, Coolie doesn’t just promise high-octane action it is delivering a historic global conquest that will be remembered for years to come.

