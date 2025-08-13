x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Coolie Sets the Stage Ablaze – North America Premieres Today

Published on August 14, 2025 by admin

TRENDING

image
Coolie Movie Live Updates , Review
image
Coolie Sets the Stage Ablaze – North America Premieres Today
image
Why is War 2 a Crucial one for NTR?
image
Trending News Today
image
Payyavula Keshav Slams YSRCP Over ‘Bogus Votes’

Coolie Sets the Stage Ablaze – North America Premieres Today

Amidst a sea of anticipation USA premieres of Coolie are set to begin very shortly setting a historic moment for Tamil cinema on the global stage. Starring Superstar Rajinikanth and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, film has already set the trade abuzz and is primed for a record smashing start.

Released in North America by Prathyangira Cinemas. Coolie is rewriting the record books even before its first show rolls. With premiere pre sales crossing a staggering $2.6 million, the film has signaled unprecedented excitement among overseas audiences. It has soared to become the highest-grossing Tamil film premiere ever in the U.S unseating previous giants like Kabali and Leo.

In an extraordinary feat, Coolie has also eclipsed Rajinikanth’s own Kabali premiere day record in the U.S., purely on the strength of advance ticket sales.

A Milestone in Superstar Rajinikanth’s Legacy Touted as the biggest opening of Rajinikanth’s illustrious career Coolie is riding a tidal wave of fan fervor and media attention. The film’s massive ensemble cast including Nagarjuna, Aamir Khan, Upendra, Shruti Haasan and Sathyaraj adds even more firepower to its cinematic spectacle. Anirudh music is going to set the stage on fire.

With its unstoppable momentum and massive pre release numbers, Coolie doesn’t just promise high-octane action it is delivering a historic global conquest that will be remembered for years to come.

CLICK HERE!! for the Coolie India & USA Schedules.

Content Produced by Indian Clicks, LLC

Next Coolie Movie Live Updates , Review Previous Why is War 2 a Crucial one for NTR?
else

TRENDING

image
Coolie Sets the Stage Ablaze – North America Premieres Today
image
Why is War 2 a Crucial one for NTR?
image
Trending News Today

Latest

image
Coolie Movie Live Updates , Review
image
Coolie Sets the Stage Ablaze – North America Premieres Today
image
Why is War 2 a Crucial one for NTR?
image
Trending News Today
image
Payyavula Keshav Slams YSRCP Over ‘Bogus Votes’

Most Read

image
Payyavula Keshav Slams YSRCP Over ‘Bogus Votes’
image
Supreme Court Strikes: Kodandaram, Aamir Ali Khan Ousted from Governor’s Quota Seats
image
Semiconducter Mission: Sridhar Babu miffed by Modi Sarkar preferring AP to Telangana

Related Articles

Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025 Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event