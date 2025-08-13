x
Movie News

Why is War 2 a Crucial one for NTR?

Published on August 13, 2025 by swathy

Why is War 2 a Crucial one for NTR?

RRR is a pan-Indian blockbuster for NTR and his last film Devara did not do good business in Hindi. The actor has been keen to make an impact in Bollywood and he picked up War 2. The film is a crucial one for NTR and if the film emerges as a blockbuster, it would open more doors for NTR to do Bollywood films. Several filmmakers will consider NTR for their upcoming Hindi movies. NTR is undoubtedly a great performer but several top producers are waiting to see how the Bollywood audience would accept NTR and watch him in theatres.

If NTR is appreciated, War 2 will open many doors for this Tollywood actor. There are strong rumors that Yash Raj Films has locked NTR for an action drama. NTR will be the solo hero in this film and the discussions are on. War 2 success will define the career of NTR in Bollywood. The actor is super confident in the film’s performance. War 2 also has Hrithik Roshan playing the other lead role. Ayan Mukerji is the director and Kiara Advani is the leading lady.

