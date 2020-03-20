Corona effect on Amaravati farmers’ protests

The State government officials have asked the Amaravati Capital City farmers to stop their protests on account of the corona virus prevention measures. All kinds of social gatherings and crowd-based activities are being discouraged and avoided at the instructions of the health experts. The farmers have been protesting for over 84 days against CM Jagan’s move to shift Capital to Visakhapatnam. Protests are mainly being held at Mandadam, Tulluru, Uddandarayunipalem, Undavalli, Venkatapalem, Krishnayapalem and other places. Nearly 29 villages are taking part in these anti-Capital shifting protests.

The protesting farmers are having no option but to follow virus preventive guidelines being issued by the state and central governments. Now, they have decided to hold special meetings and discuss how to continue their protests without violating the anti-social gathering norms.

Already, the farmers have vowed to continue their agitation till the Jagan Reddy government withdraws its plans on 3 Capitals. It has become a point of curiosity what steps farmers will take next to continue their protests against Jagan Circar.