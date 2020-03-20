Is KTR not happy at Kavitha becoming MLC?

Everyone knows how IT minister and KCR’s son KT Rama Rao remains very active on social media especially on Twitter. He reacts on every issue under the sun with his tweets.

But when his sister Kalvakuntla Kavitha filed nomination for MLC seat from Nizamabad local bodies constituency on Wednesday, KTR remained silent. Neither he tweeted expressing his best wishes to Kavitha nor sent any congratulatory message to media.

This naturally triggered speculations not only in TRS but also in political circles that KTR is not happy at Kavitha coming into state politics by becoming MLC and became a ‘power centre’ in TRS and TRS government and pose a competition to him in the future.

The reason for these specuatlions is that both Kavitha’s brother in law and minister T Harish Rao and Kavitha’s cousin and Rajya Sabha member Joginapally Santhosh Kumar tweeted expressing best wishes to Kavitha on her nomination as MLC.

With KTR remaining mum even after knowing about Harish and Santhosh’s tweets, a heated debate is going on in TRS circles over this issue.

The summary of these debates is that KTR wants Kavitha to remain in national politics like earlier and should not shift to state politics.