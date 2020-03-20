Nirbhaya rapists hanged 8 years after brutal rape-murder

At long last, after countless court cases and hearings, the four convicts in Nirbhaya rape-and -murder case were hanged to death in Tihar jail at 5.30 a.m today. Nirbhaya was raped and murdered in a Delhi bus on December 12, 2012. Forty jail staff kept guard for the four convicts till they were executed.

Till a few hours before the hanging, the lawyers made lots of efforts till the last minute to get execution cancelled. They approached High Court before midnight and presented their arguments. But the judge became impatient and told the lawyers that their clients would go to heavens soon if they do not show valid reasons for stopping the hanging. The Delhi HC refused to stop hanging just based on the point that the case is still pending before the National Human Rights Commission.

The convicts’ lawyers also knocked on the doors of Supreme Court after midnight. Hearings were held till 2.30 a.m. The judges said that all issues for stopping execution were already heard. They wanted the lawyers to present any new important point so as to consider the case. Finally, Supreme Court rejected the petition, clearing the path for execution. Nirbhaya’s mother Asha Devi thanked Indian society, all mothers and daughters for their support in fighting against the convicts.