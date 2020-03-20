Governor summons Sawhney, Sawang and CMO officials

AP Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan on Thursday night summoned Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, DGP Gautham Sawang and CMO officials to ask them about the preventive measures being taken against corona virus epidemic. Political circles say that this happened only at the orders of the Central Government following reports of the negligent attitude of the Jaganmohan Reddy government.

Governor wasn’t stated to have asked the CS and CMO officials whether enough measures are taken as the whole country is preparing to battle the virus. Only yesterday, State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar wrote SOS letter to the Centre saying he was targetted by Jagan Circar for postponing elections on account of virus threat.

Now, the big question is whether this is not a big shock to the AP government. Normally, the Governor would get to know such things from the CM directly but not from the officials.