Coronavirus fever grips Tollywood

A heap of films are announced for release in summer but the second wave of coronavirus spoiled the plans of several stars. Almost 10 films that are in the summer race are postponed and they will hit the screens when the situations turn favorable. The number of cases of coronavirus too are increasing across the Telugu states. With no major releases this weekend, Vakeel Saab turned out to be the only option for film lovers in AP and Telangana. The coronavirus fever gripped the Telugu states that the footfalls are quite low all over.

With more than 2 lakh cases reported on a regular basis, most of the audience are not preferring to watch films in theatres. Vakeel Saab will have a decent Sunday and the footfalls will come down from tomorrow. The theatrical business of the film is expected to be closed by next weekend. A bunch of small-budget films will release in the upcoming weeks in this tough time. Telugu film industry will have a tough time in the next 4-5 weeks as there would be no films featuring stars.