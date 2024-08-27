Corrupt politicians arrests – bails – grand welcomes : The shameless politics of Telugu states

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states have seen several stalwart leaders like Tanguturi Prakasam, Puchalapalli Sundarayya, Acharya NG Ranga, Vavilala Gopalakrisha, Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy, Bezawada Gopal Reddy, Kasu Brahmananda Reddy, Konda Laxman Bapuji and others. Many have even gone to jail for participating in Indian freedom movement and later in people’s agitations in Independent India.

Whenever these selfless leaders were put in jail by unscrupulous authorities, people voluntarily protested against their arrest. When they were freed, people welcomed them wholeheartedly.

Selfless leaders of past generations have sacrifised their personal lives, ancestral properties for the people and braved the atrocities of dictatorial authorities. It is befitting to give them a rousing reception upon their release from jails.

But one dirty trend which has become a regular phenomenon in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is, corrupt politicians getting grand welcomes upon their release from jails.

Several controversial yet popular politicians have been sent to jail in the history on corruption charges all over India. Hugely popular leaders with mass support like Lalu Prasad Yadav, Jayalalithaa, Shibu Soren and others were also put in jails in corruption cases. In fact Lalu Prasad Yadav and Jayalalithaa lost their CM post due to jail terms.

But unlike other states, Telugu states, especially undivided Andhra Pradesh was largely free of large scale corruption and vendetta politics. Politicians mostly conducted themselves with dignity and probity in public life. Irrespective of parties, Telugu politicians used to be conscious of their reputation and ensured that they do not earn the tag of ‘corrupt politician’.

But as 2000s arrived, all those good practices and caution practised by Telugu politicians have gone for a toss. Irrespective of political parties, majority of politicians have turned corrupt. The corruption levels of Telugu politicians have gone to such a heights that several top politicians, including IAS officers, who had supported them have been jailed.

Now taking the Telugu politicians’ corrupt image to new heights and new territories, a popular female politician, from Telangana has spent more than five months in the jail. She has earned the dubious reputation of being the first woman leader from Telugu states to be arrested in a corruption case. And what’s shameful is, leaders and workers belonging to her party are terming her release from jail on bail, as a moral victory and making arrangements for welcoming her.

From selfless leaders who went to jail for people’s causes to selfish leaders being thrown in jails in corruption cases, Telugu politics have certainly seen a steep decline in standards and values.

Dnr