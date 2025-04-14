Court success makes it easy for Nani

Natural Star Nani made a bold statement before the release of Court, a content-driven film produced by Nani. The actor asked the audience not to watch HIT 3 if they do not like Court. The small-budget courtroom drama ended up as a super hit in theatres and Nani’s Wall Poster Cinema released the film on their own. Now, the film’s super success made it easy for Nani’s film HIT 3. The film is heading for a May 1st release in theatres.

Nani’s Wall Poster Cinema has closed all the theatrical deals recently. With Court ending up as a huge money spinner, HIT 3 received fancy offers and the distributors had no option to reject the quotes of HIT 3. The worldwide theatrical business is expected to cross Rs 40 crores which is quite good for a Nani’s film. HIT 3 is an investigative thriller and it is not a regular commercial film. Still, the buyers are ready to acquire the rights for huge prices.

Sailesh Kolanu directed HIT 3 and Wall Poster Cinema bankrolled this action entertainer.