Exclusive: Venkatesh to work with Trivikram

Top director Trivikram Srinivas has been holding talks with from a long time but the film never happened. Even after the official announcement was made, the project did not take off. Trivikram penned dialogues for the super hit films of Venky like Nuvvu Naku Nachaav and Malleswari before Trivikram turned director. As per the update, Venkatesh and Trivikram are all set to work together soon.

Venkatesh delivered a blockbuster like Sankranthiki Vastunnam recently and he is on a break. He is puzzled about his next and he hasn’t signed his next. The latest update says that Trivikram has penned a family entertainer and got his nod from Venky. Trivikram has to direct Allu Arjun and the project got delayed as Allu Arjun will work with Atlee. Meanwhile, Trivikram will complete Venky’s film and he will wrap up the pre-production work of Allu Arjun’s film. Haarika and Hassinee Creations will produce Venkatesh and Trivikram’s film. An official announcement is awaited.