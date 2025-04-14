Aamir Khan – Vamshi Paidipally Film Updates

Telugu director Vamshi Paidipally who has directed sensible and class entertainers is all set to make his Bollywood debut. His last film Varisu featuring Vijay was a disappointment at the box-office. He has taken his time, penned a script and he impressed Bollywood Superstar Aamir Khan. The final narration has taken place recently and Aamir Khan gave his nod. The schedules of the film are planned currently and the shoot commences in June this year.

Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations are the producers of this big-budget pan-Indian attempt. The hunt for the actors and technicians is currently going on. An official announcement will be made soon and this untitled film releases next year. Aamir Khan has produced Sithare Zameen Par and the film releases soon.