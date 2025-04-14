Nani’s HIT 3 Trailer: Brutal and Riveting

Natural Star Nani has a knack of picking up exciting scripts without repeating the same sort of roles. He has decided to take up a cop role for the first time and that too, a brutal one. In his upcoming HIT 3, as Arjun Sarkaar, Nani is phenomenal and his screen presence is great. The makers have released theatrical trailer of the film today, increasing our expectations for this 1st May, release.

In the trailer, we are introduced to Nani ‘s character in a riveting manner. His character’s philosophy against criminals in menacing, he either wishes to kill them or send them to jail for a long time. His ruthless and brutal principles and honesty are all put to test when he has to break the criminal nexus to chase down the case of a 9-month old baby abduction.

Nani as Arjun Sarkaar frightens us with his brutality at the same time showcases great level of humanity. This sort of a character is difficult to play and Nani has aced it effortlessly. His ease in action sequences and stylish looks, relatability in emotional scenes makes HIT 3, one of his best performances. Nani is stunning to say the least and intriguing visuals, great production design and high-end technical values compound his efforts.

Also, director Sailesh Kolanu has taken a slightly different route from his past two HIT thrillers. He crafted a much bigger, massier and visually stylish thriller with HIT 3. The stunning trailer is a big indication of it and it increases our anticipation and curiosity about the project further. Prashanti Tirpineni has produced the film with a high budget and grand production values with ultimate technical brilliance.