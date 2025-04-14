Telangana becomes first state to implement SC Categorisation

On Babasaheb Ambedkar’s 135th birth anniversary, Telangana has achieved a historic feat, by becoming the first state in India to implement SC categorisation. CM Revanth Reddy-led Congress Government has introduced SC categorisation, fulfilling the long pending demand of Madigas and other SC sub sects.

Telangana Govt released the modalities and guidelines of SC Categorisation Act on Monday.

“An Act to provide for Rationalisation of Reservations to Scheduled Castes by way of Sub-Classification in the State to ensure their unified and uniform progress in the society and for matters connected therewith and incidental thereto,” read the order copy released by Revanth Reddy Sarkar, laying out detailed guidelines for implementing SC sub categorisation.

With this development, the youngest state in India, Telangana, is also the first state in the country to implement SC sub-categorisation, after the Supreme Court’s order to implement SC sub categorisation in reservations.

Congress Government has put in committed and relentless efforts to implement SCs sub-categorisation in Telangana. Govt has formed a Sub-Committee under Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy to lay an action plan and implement SCs sub-categorisation.

A One-Man Commission was also formed with retired judge Justice Shamim Akhtar to study socio-economic conditions of SC sub-castes.

The SC Sub-categorisation Act aims to rationalise the existing 15 percent reservation for Scheduled Castes by categorising 59 SC sub-castes into three groups based on backwardness. Thus, from today onwards, SC Sub-categorisation will be implemented in all job recruitments and promotions in Telangana.